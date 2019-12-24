USD/CAD: Mildly bid amid WTI pullback, US-China jitters

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD logs in the four-day winning streak.
  • Downbeat Canadian GDP, US-China political tussle and WTI pullback seem to favor the pair buyers.
  • Year-end trading lull, absence of major catalysts will keep trade/political headlines in the driver’s seat.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3153 by the press time of early Tuesday. The pair holds onto its recovery gains from last Thursday. Doubts surrounding the future of US-China trade relations and a pullback in oil prices, Canada’s main export, are likely catalysts behind the pair’s latest increase.

With the Chinese media releases pour cold water on the US President Donald Trump’s statement of “achieving a milestone on phase-one”, export-oriented currencies like the Canadian dollar (CAD) witness a downside. Global Times recently spread a few headlines that show Beijing’s recent tariff relief isn’t because of the US trade war and the Trump administration has to work with China to restore trade relations.

Adding to the currency’s weakness was recently published in October month Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Canadian GDP for October fell below 0.0% market consensus and +0.1% prior to -0.1%.

Furthermore, prices of Oil have also witnessed a pullback as Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak raised hopes of easing oil output caps in the March meeting of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+).

Markets are likely to witness the year-end lack of momentum. Also increasing the boredom will be the absence of major data/events.

Technical Analysis

50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3192 limits the pair’s immediate upside while 1.3100 holds the near-term declines confined.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3153
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3211
Daily SMA50 1.3193
Daily SMA100 1.323
Daily SMA200 1.327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3178
Previous Daily Low 1.3141
Previous Weekly High 1.3187
Previous Weekly Low 1.3102
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3171
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

