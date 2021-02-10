USD/CAD meanders around 1.2700 ahead of comments from Fed Chair Powell

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/CAD has been rangebound around the 1.2700 area and is flat ahead of comments from Fed Chair Powell.
  • Neither comments from BoC’s Lane now softer than expected US CPI data had any lasting impact on the currency pair.

USD/CAD is having a subdued day; price action has, for the most part, stayed between 1.2680-1.2710 parameters and the pair is currently flat on the day. The loonie has thus largely failed to garner any traction from further upside being seen in crude oil markets (which are on for a ninth day of successive gains at the moment) and USD weakness seen in wake of a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation reading did not last long.

Central bankers in focus

Comments from Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane did not seem to move the dial much for the Canadian dollar given that his remarks focused mostly on the prospect for the bank introducing its own digital currency. Lane said that the pandemic has accelerated the bank’s work to prepare for a possible launch of its own digital currency, but noted that the currency would only be issued “when the time is right”.

In fitting with other major global central bankers such as ECB President Christine Lagarde, Lane was critical of popular cryptocurrencies at the moment such as Bitcoin; Lane said that Bitcoin does not have a plausible path to become money of the future and that the recent spike in cryptocurrencies looks more like “speculative mania”.

Looking ahead, central bank speaker maintains centre stage. Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is speaking at the Economic Club of New York at 19:00GMT and is likely to reiterate the Fed’s current monetary policy stance regarding the ongoing need for accommodative Fed policy for the foreseeable future or at least until the US has made significant progress towards the Fed’s policy mandate. That means Powell will reiterate that he wants to see inflation raising above the Fed’s 2% target on a sustained basis, a definition the expected temporary rise in the YoY rate of inflation in the coming months is not anticipated to meet (in other words, Powell is likely to say the Fed will look through any transitory increased in inflation).

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2693
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.3225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2766
Previous Daily Low 1.2694
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2819

 

 

