USD/CAD loses momentum near 1.3170 after rising on dismal Canada GDP data

- Canada's real economy contracted by 0.1% in October.
- Oil posts modest daily gains above $60 on Monday.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 97.70.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the disappointing growth data from Canada weighed on the CAD. After climbing to a daily high of 1.3175, however, the pair reversed its course and was last seen trading at 1.3157, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.
The data published by Statistics Canada on Monday revealed that the Canadian economy contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in October to come in worse than the market expectation for a stagnation.
US Dollar Index pares early gains
On the other hand, the US Census Bureau announced that Durable Goods Orders in November declined by 2%. However, Durable Goods Orders Excluding Defense rose 0.8% to beat analysts' estimate of 0% to help the greenback remain resilient against its peers. The US Dollar Index, which rose to its highest level since December 6th at 97.82, is now flat on the day at 97.70 as the market activity turns subdued ahead of Christmas holiday.
In the meantime, despite the thin trading conditions, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is posting daily gains near $60.50 to make it difficult for the pair to stretch higher.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3155
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3219
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3183
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50
The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.