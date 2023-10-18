USD/CAD loses ground below 1.3650 ahead of US housing data

- USD/CAD trades in negative territory near 1.3635 amid the USD weakness.
- The Canadian CPI data showed an easing in inflationary pressure.
- US Retail Sales for September rose by 0.7% MoM, beating the market consensus.
- Investors await the US housing data, Canadian Retail Sales data due later this week.
The USD/CAD pair edges lower after retracing from the 1.3700 barrier during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. A rally in oil prices and a softer US Dollar (USD) weigh on the pair. At the press time, USD/CAD is losing 0.10% on the day to trade at 1.3635.
On Tuesday, Statistics Canada revealed that the nation’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 3.8% YoY in September from 4% in the previous month, meeting the market expectation. The BoC CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, surged 2.8% in September versus 3.3% prior.
The figures showed an easing in inflationary pressure in the Canadian economy. The market anticipates the Bank of Canada (BoC) to maintain the interest rate for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, a rally in oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US.
On the USD front, US Retail Sales for September rose by 0.7% MoM, beating the market consensus of 0.3%. Retail Sales Control Group climbed 0.6% MoM versus 0.2% prior. The data suggest strong momentum in consumption. The Greenback initially attracted some buyers on the back of the upbeat US data on Tuesday, but the impact was short-lived. However, higher US Treasury yields might cap the downside of the USD and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari stated on Tuesday that inflation has taken considerably longer than expected and is still too high. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed should hold rates steady. Traders will take more cues from the Fed officials on Wednesday, including Waller, Williams, and Bowman, which might offer some hints about further monetary policy paths.
Market participants will keep an eye on the US Housing Starts and Building Permits on Wednesday. On Friday, the Canadian Retail Sales for August will be released. These figures could give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3637
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3592
|Daily SMA50
|1.3563
|Daily SMA100
|1.3417
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3569
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2200 ahead of UK CPI data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2200 early Wednesday. Despite the renewed uptick, the pair remains on a cautious footing ahead of the top-tier UK CPI inflation data that could have a significant impact on the BoE policy and the Pound Sterling.
Gold hits fresh monthly highs above $1,940 on China data, Middle East strife
Gold price is consolidating a sharp rally to fresh monthly highs above $1,940 in early Europe on Wednesday. Rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted the demand for the bright metal.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to extend downward trend in September, denting prospects of further rate hikes
The all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom for September will be published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Headline and Core annual inflation are set to fall in September but will likely stay above 6.0%.