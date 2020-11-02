USD/CAD: Loonie’s underperformance set to continue – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the USD/CAD moving to the downside in the months ahead, but with the loonie lagging behind other G10 currencies. According to them, the Canadian dollar appears modestly expensive relative to the price of oil.
Key Quotes:
“The Canadian dollar, like some of the other G10 currencies weakened towards the end of October almost fully reversing gains from earlier in the month. The reversal was driven by risk aversion on the back of the pick-up in COVID infections that is now resulting in wider restrictions, especially in Europe. Canada also reported a record one-day increase with the 7-day average also hitting a new high. The turn in risk also hit crude oil prices – NYMEX fell 11.0% reflecting the softening global demand outlook.”
“Year-to-date and half-year-to-date CAD is the 2nd worst performing G10 currency. As we have stated here before, the aggressive stance of the BoC is reason for us to expect CAD to continue to underperform in the G10 space. The expansion of the BoC’s balance sheet since the COVID crisis began amounts to 20% of GDP, compared to 14% for the Fed in the US and around 17% for the ECB.”
“Short-term rates also will not rise until the 2% inflation target is “sustainably achieved” which would not happen until 2023. This is of course an attempt to mimic the Fed’s guidance and should prove enough to ensure the pace of CAD recovery going forward is modest and contained.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900
The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.