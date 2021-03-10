USD/CAD: Loonie to extend its strength on a break of 1.2600 – OCBC

The USD/CAD will look to the Bank of Canada (15:00 GMT) for further directionality, with a breach of the 1.2600 to 1.2750 range potentially at hand, economists at OCBC Bank inform.

See – Bank of Canada Preview: Three reasons why the BOC may unleash C$ strength

Key quotes

“Policy tweaks are not expected. They should continue to sound optimistic, and perhaps lay down some groundwork for a reduction in asset purchases (at C$4b/week now) in the coming meetings. This would put the BoC way ahead in terms of the pull-back of monetary stimulus, and underlies our bias for firmer CAD structurally.

“There is potential for the USD/CAD pair to breach the 1.2600-1.2750 range, pending the market read on the BoC decision.”