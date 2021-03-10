USD/CAD: Loonie to extend its strength on a break of 1.2600 – OCBC

The USD/CAD will look to the Bank of Canada (15:00 GMT) for further directionality, with a breach of the 1.2600 to 1.2750 range potentially at hand, economists at OCBC Bank inform.

“Policy tweaks are not expected. They should continue to sound optimistic, and perhaps lay down some groundwork for a reduction in asset purchases (at C$4b/week now) in the coming meetings. This would put the BoC way ahead in terms of the pull-back of monetary stimulus, and underlies our bias for firmer CAD structurally.
“There is potential for the USD/CAD pair to breach the 1.2600-1.2750 range, pending the market read on the BoC decision.”
