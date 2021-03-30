USD/CAD looks to post highest daily close in three weeks near 1.2640

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is posting strong daily gains on Tuesday.
  • WTI is losing nearly 2% following Monday's climb.
  • US Dollar Index steadies around 93.30 following yield-inspired rally.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level since March 10 at 1.2647 on Tuesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.2640.

Oil selloff weighs on CAD

The selling pressure surrounding crude oil and the unabated USD strength fueled USD/CAD's daily rally.

With operations resuming on the Suez Canal, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Tuesday and was last seen losing nearly 2% on the day at $60.40. Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

On the other hand, supported by the rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index reached its highest level in nearly five months at 93.35 and provided an additional boost to USD/CAD.

The data published by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday that the Consumer Confidence Index in March rose to a one-year high of 109.7 to beat the market expectation of 96.9 by a wide margin.

On Wednesday, January Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be featured in the Canadian economic docket and investors expect the economy to grow by 0.5% following December's expansion of 0.1%. Moreover, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will release the US private sector employment report for March.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2633
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2566
Daily SMA50 1.265
Daily SMA100 1.2755
Daily SMA200 1.3029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2627
Previous Daily Low 1.2575
Previous Weekly High 1.2629
Previous Weekly Low 1.2473
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2607
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2545
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

