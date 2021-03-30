USD/CAD looks to post highest daily close in three weeks near 1.2640

- USD/CAD is posting strong daily gains on Tuesday.
- WTI is losing nearly 2% following Monday's climb.
- US Dollar Index steadies around 93.30 following yield-inspired rally.
The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level since March 10 at 1.2647 on Tuesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.2640.
Oil selloff weighs on CAD
The selling pressure surrounding crude oil and the unabated USD strength fueled USD/CAD's daily rally.
With operations resuming on the Suez Canal, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Tuesday and was last seen losing nearly 2% on the day at $60.40. Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
On the other hand, supported by the rising US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index reached its highest level in nearly five months at 93.35 and provided an additional boost to USD/CAD.
The data published by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday that the Consumer Confidence Index in March rose to a one-year high of 109.7 to beat the market expectation of 96.9 by a wide margin.
On Wednesday, January Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be featured in the Canadian economic docket and investors expect the economy to grow by 0.5% following December's expansion of 0.1%. Moreover, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will release the US private sector employment report for March.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2672
