USD/CAD looks to climbs above 1.3500 on USD recovery, oil selloff

- USD/CAD rebounds on Thursday after slumping to multi-month lows near 1.3300.
- Greenback gathers strength as a safe-haven in the risk-averse atmosphere.
- Falling crude oil prices weigh on the commodity-sensitive loonie.
The USD/CAD pair plunged to its lowest level since late February at 1.3313 on Wednesday but staged a decisive recovery on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.56% on the day at 1.3487.
WTI falls sharply
The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil is weighing on the CAD. On Wednesday, the weekly data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that crude oil inventories in the US rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week ending June 5th to a record high of 538.1 million barrels.
Additionally, worries over a second coronavirus wave seem to be reviving concerns over a weak energy demand outlook. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is down 5.7% on the day at $36.85.
On the other hand, the dismal market mood on Thursday is helping the USD recover the losses it suffered on the FOMC's dovish outlook. The US Dollar Index, which slumped to its lowest level since early March at 95.72, was last up 0.35% on a daily basis at 96.38.
The US Department of Labor announced on Thursday that the Initial Jobless Claims were at 1.54 million last week. This reading was largely in line with analysts' estimates and failed to trigger a market reaction.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive the pair's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3487
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3734
|Daily SMA50
|1.3922
|Daily SMA100
|1.3751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
