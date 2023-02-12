USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.3350 as Oil bulls take a breather, US inflation eyed

- USD/CAD steadies after dropping the most in five weeks the previous day.
- Strong Canada jobs report, firmer Oil price allowed Loonie bears to sneak in.
- Hawkish Fed talks, upbeat US data challenge pair sellers ahead of the key US CPI.
USD/CAD seesaws around the mid-1.3300s during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, after falling the most in five weeks the previous day. In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data amid mixed clues from the United States.
The Loonie pair dropped the most since early January on Friday after a strong Canada jobs report joined upbeat prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s key export.
That said, WTI crude oil refreshed its monthly high to $80.48 the previous day, around the same level by the press time, amid markets chatters that Russia will cut its Oil output by 500,000 barrels in March to counter European sanctions.
Elsewhere, Canada’s Net Change in Employment grew past 15K expected and 69.2K prior (revised) to 150K for January. Further, the Unemployment Rate also reprinted 5.0% versus 5.1% expected.
The firmer Canada jobs report makes it harder for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to pause its rate hike trajectory, as signaled by the dovish comments from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, which in turn favored USD/CAD bears.
On the other hand, the preliminary readings of the US University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment for February rose to 66.4 versus 65.0 expected and 64.9 prior. Further, the UoM noted that the year-ahead inflation expectations rebounded to 4.2% this month, from 3.9% in January and 4.4% in December. “Long-run inflation expectations (5-year) remained at 2.9% for the third straight month and stayed within the narrow 2.9-3.1% range for 18 of the last 19 months,” Stated UoM. Further, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that it revised the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December to +0.1% from -0.1%, based on updated seasonal adjustment factors.
It should be noted that the recently mixed comments from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin and the US-China tussles over the ‘unidentified’ objects seem to challenge the sentiment and favor the US Dollar (USD) due to its haven appeal.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses and the US Treasury bond yields grind higher, which in turn favor the US Dollar and the USD/CAD buyers ahead of the key US inflation data.
Moving on, the USD/CAD traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, especially due to the policy pivot talks at the Fed.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a convergence of the three-month-old ascending trend line and a 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.3270 by the press time, USD/CAD bears off the table.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3352
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3386
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3533
|Daily SMA200
|1.3236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key support in play with eyes on 0.6900/50 for the opening range
AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open.
EUR/USD: Sellers attack 1.0660 key support at monthly low
EUR/USD bears roll up their sleeves while poking the short-term key support around 1.0660 during Monday’s Asian session, following a two-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s bearish performance could be linked to the previous week’s downside break of the 50-DMA.
Gold bears flex muscles ahead of United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) kick-start the key week with mild gains around $1,865 as traders braces for the key United States inflation data. Even if the yellow metal is up 0.09% intraday at the latest, the XAU/USD bears remain hopeful.
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow with 4.56bio $MATIC in demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with some small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend.