USD/CAD licks employment data-led wounds near 1.2850 on sluggish oil, indecisive markets

- USD/CAD struggles for clear direction after two-day downtrend.
- US, Canada flashed mixed signals over December employment scenario but bears cheered USD weakness.
- Oil prices seesaw even as major supply threats are resolved and demand fears grow.
- Virus woes escalate but Fed hawks stay hopeful ahead of Wednesday’s US inflation.
USD/CAD hovers around 1.2650-45 during the sluggish early hours of Monday, after bears cheered Friday’s jobs report from the US and Canada. In doing so, the loonie pair seems to track prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
During the previous day, the pair dropped for the second consecutive day, also the most in a week even as December month jobs report from the US and Canada flashed mixed reports. However, disappointment from the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) gained major attention to drown the US dollar Index (DXY) towards posting the biggest daily loss in six weeks.
That said, the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed markets with 199K figures for December versus 400K forecasts and 249K prior (upwardly revised from 210K). However, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% compared to 4.1% market consensus and 4.2% in November while the U6 Underemployment Rate that fell to 7.3% against November's downwardly revised 7.7%, both closing in the pre-pandemic levels. As it can be easily observed, the NFP-led disappointment was largely overruled by the Unemployment Rate and U6 Underemployment Rate, which in turn seems to challenge the market sentiment of late.
On the other hand, Canadian Employment Change rose past 27.5K forecast to 54.7K, versus 153.7K prior, whereas the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, below expectations for it to remain unchanged.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil prices remain sidelined at around $78.60 despite receding fears of a supply crunch from Kazakhstan and Libya, not to forget virus-led challenges to energy demand.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures reverse the early Asian losses but stay sluggish. Additionally, Treasury bond moves remain silent as Japanese markets are off for the Coming-of-Age Day.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events may keep challenging the USD/CAD traders but hawkish bets on the Fed rate hikes will highlight Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh impulse.
Read: Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
Technical analysis
Although bearish MACD signals join 50-DMA break to keep USD/CAD sellers hopeful, a convergence of the 100-DMA and an ascending support line from December 08, around 1.2630-25, restricts short-term losses of the pair.
It’s worth noting, however, that a 12-day-old resistance line near 1.2810, challenges the pair buyers even if they manage to cross the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.2700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2795
|Daily SMA50
|1.2688
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit a post-pandemic high, as ECB policymakers worry about energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.
Gold: $1,800 holds the key for XAU/USD amid rallying yields
Gold price remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Markets are now pricing in four Fed rate hikes this year; Powell, US inflation eyed.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.