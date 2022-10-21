USD/CAD leans bullish towards 1.3800, ignores the most bearish options markets bias in four months

USD/CAD grinds higher around the intraday top near 1.3790 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Loonie pair ignores the downbeat signals from the options market.
That said, One-month risk reversal (RR) on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, drops for the third consecutive week per the data source Reuters.
A call option gives the holder the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
It’s worth noting that the weekly RR drops to -0.372 by the press time while the daily gauge of the options market prints a four-day losing streak with 0.187 being the latest print.
While searching for the bullish catalysts, the recent weakness in the oil prices, Canada’s main export, and the firmer US Treasury yields gain major attention.
Also read: USD/CAD aims to regain 1.3800 as oil retreats, Canada Retail Sales eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles near weekly low, seems vulnerable below 1.1200 mark
GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD strength. The overnight rejection near a two-month-old descending trendline favours bearish traders. Weakness below the weekly low is needed to support prospects for further near-term losses.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 150.50 amid firmer yields
USD/JPY is flirting with fresh 32-year around 150.25-30 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair rises for the 13th consecutive day amid strong yields and BOJ's defense of the easy money policy. All eyes remain on the yields and the Fedspeak.
EUR/USD skates on thin ice below 0.9800 amid sluggish yields, eyes on Fed speakers
EUR/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses, braces for the first weekly gain in three. Yields dribble around multi-year high as markets wait for fresh clues. Eurozone preliminary Consumer Confidence for October will be important as well.
Gold turns sideways below $1,630 as DXY losses momentum, yields reach 4.24%
Gold prices are oscillating, following the footprints of the DXY. S&P500 futures have attempted a rebound, however, the risk impulse is still negative. The 10-year US yields have kissed 4.24% for the first time since the sub-prime crisis.
Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.