USD/CAD languishes near two-week low set on Wednesday, just above mid-1.3100s

- USD/CAD attracts sellers for the third straight day and remains depressed near a two-week low.
- The BoC’s hawkish outlook, along with bullish Crude Oil prices, continue to underpin the Loonie.
- Bets that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle soon weigh on the USD and contribute to the slide.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.3145-1.3140 area and meets with a fresh supply on Thursday. The intraday downfall - marking the third straight day of a negative move and the fourth in the previous five - drags spot prices back closer to over a two-week low touched on Wednesday.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday hiked its key overnight interest rate by 25 bps, to a 22-year high of 5%, and said that it could raise rates further because of the risk that efforts to return inflation to its 2% target could stall amid excess consumer spending. This, along with the recent bullish run in Crude Oil prices, to the highest level since early May, continues to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, the prevailing selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD) is seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, sinks to its lowest level since April 2022 as investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its current rate hiking cycles. The bets were lifted by the softer US CPI report released on Wednesday, which pointed to a further moderation in consumer prices. This comes on the back of signs that the US labor market is cooling and should allow the US central bank to soften its hawkish stance, which leads to a further decline in the US bond yields and weighs on the USD.
Apart from this, the risk-on environment - as depicted by the ongoing rally across the global equity markets - further dents the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and drags the USD/CAD pair lower. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of the YTD low, around the 1.3115 region touched in June, which if broken will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3228
|Daily SMA50
|1.337
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3144
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3203
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak.
Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed
Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Are we there yet?
The CPI surprise will not keep the Fed from hiking rates this month, but further hikes look less likely. Today's PPI may give markets another excuse to trade the easing inflation narrative, with front-end-led steepening sending end-of-cycle vibes.