USD/CAD languishes near its lowest level since September 2022, just above mid-1.3100s

- USD/CAD drops to its lowest level since September 2022 during the Asian session on Thursday.
- The overnight rally in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs amid subdued USD price action.
- Bets for a 25 Fed rate hike in July, economic woes help limit losses for the buck and the major.
The USD/CAD pair adds to the previous day's heavy losses and remains depressed for the second successive day on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since September 2022 around mid-1.3100s during the Asian session.
Crude Oil prices consolidate near a two-week high touched on Wednesday and continue to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen hovering around the monthly low in the wake of the overnight less hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, saying that it may make sense to raise rates at a more moderate pace. This, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair, though a combination of factors helps limit further losses, at least for the time being.
Worries that a global economic downturn, particularly in China, act as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. Furthermore, bets for at least a 25 bps Fed rate hike in July hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD and lend support to the USD/CAD pair. Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell noted that the fight against inflation is still not over and despite the latest pause, officials agreed borrowing costs would likely need to move higher. This reinforced expectations for further tightening by the Fed.
Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing oversold conditions and supports prospects for a modest recovery for the USD/CAD pair. That said, the lack of any meaningful buying suggests that the recent bearish trend witnessed over the past month or so is still far from being over and that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. This, in turn, warrants caution for bullish traders.
Market participants now look to Powell's second day of testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Any signals on monetary policy will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders on Thursday will further take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with Oil price dynamics, might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3157
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3393
|Daily SMA50
|1.3453
|Daily SMA100
|1.3508
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3191
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2750 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range near 1.2750 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off, following hot UK inflation data. A modest US Dollar bounce weighs on the pair.
EUR/USD surrenders gains but keeps eyes on 1.1000 as rate hike from ECB looks confirm
The EUR/USD pair has surrendered the majority of intraday gains added in the Asian session. The major currency pair has faced some selling pressure while attempting to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.1000.
Gold prods $1,930 support ahead of multiple central bank news
Gold remains on the back foot as it jostles with short-term key support, lacks a directional sense of late, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions. Apart from the pre-announcement anxiety, the holiday in China and mixed catalysts about the Fed also restrict the XAU/USD price moves.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.” But a look at on-chain metrics suggests that this move is just the beginning for BTC.
BoE Interest Rate Decision: Another 25 bps hike favored as UK inflation stays hot
Interest rate decision from the UK central bank is due this Thursday. Bank of England is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike, raising rates to 4.75%. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.