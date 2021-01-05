USD/CAD lands hard on its back WITH US dollar weakness and a heavy bid in oil

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/CAD on the back foot in the wake of China's decision to lift its official yuan exchange rate.
  • US oil rallies and recoups the start of the year's loses with a vengeance.

In a sharp drop in the US dollar and a spike in oil, USD/CAD is now trading down some 0.76% on the day having travelled from a high of 1.2791 to a low of 1.2673.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, in the wake of China's decision to lift its official yuan exchange rate by its highest margin since it abandoned the dollar peg in 2005.

China's central bank set the official yuan midpoint at 6.4760 per dollar before the market opened, up 1% from the previous fix, the biggest change higher since2005. In the offshore market, the yuan strengthened as far as 6.4119 for the first time since mid-June 2018. It started the week at 6.494. 

The commodity complex has been lifted on the move while US oil rallies hard and recoups the start of the year's loses with a vengeance.

Oil prices climbed more than 4% on Tuesday as OPEC+ was nearing a compromise to hold crude production steady in February, while tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel. 

During talks with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia, Saudi Arabia offered to make voluntary cuts to its oil production in February, two OPEC+ sources said.

Oil prices remain firmly in view.  

Meanwhile, the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia were also eyed which could renew the market's push for USD weakness should the Democrats flip both seats as the prospects of more fiscal support would eventually outweigh other potential agenda items (like taxes).

In other news, a third lockdown in the UK adds a wrinkle to overall risk sentiment which weighed on stocks at the start of the week.

However, US stocks turned higher to further dent the dollar's attractiveness on Tuesday.

It's a two-sided coin for the stocks.

A Democratic victory in both races could take control of the Senate away from Republicans, paving the way for further stimulus measures. However, it also raises the risk of higher corporate taxes and more regulation.  

As for positioning, CAD net positions have held in positive territory for the past two weeks having bounced sharply in late December. 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2677
Today Daily Change -0.0103
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 1.278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2792
Daily SMA50 1.2956
Daily SMA100 1.3077
Daily SMA200 1.3396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2665
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2963

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD nears 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high

AUD/USD nears 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high

The Australian dollar is among the best performers as sentiment improves, backed by gold and oil running to fresh multi-month highs.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD rebounds back to the $1950 area as dollar tumbles

XAU/USD rebounds back to the $1950 area as dollar tumbles

Gold rebounded from the $1940 zone to the $1950 area. The yellow metal climbed to $1951 and as of writing, it is hovering slightly below $1950, supported by broad-based dollar weakness.

Gold news

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric

Bitcoin has seen a decrease in its upward momentum, especially since its recent crash that caused liquidations worth more than $2.3 billion. While the crash might be bearish in the short term, it will not hinder BTC’s performance in the long run.

Read more

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures