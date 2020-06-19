USD/CAD keeps the red near session lows, just above mid-1.3500s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD came under some fresh selling pressure on Friday and reverse the overnight positive move.
  • The ongoing bullish run in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure on the pair.
  • The upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and contributed to the intraday selling bias.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3550-45 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the 1.3615 region and was being pressured by a combination of factors. The pair snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak and has now reversed the previous day's positive move.

The ongoing bullish run in crude oil prices, gaining around 3.5% for the day to hit over three-month tops, provided a goodish lift to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.

The Canadian dollar maintained its bid tone and seemed largely unaffected by Friday's awful release of domestic retail sales figures, which plunged 26.4% in April. Adding to this, core sales (excluding automobile) also missed expectations by a big margin and fell 22%.

On the other hand, the upbeat market mood, despite growing concerns over a surge in new coronavirus cases, continued undermining the US dollar's safe-haven status. This, in turn, did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the ongoing slide marks the end of the recent bounce from over three-month lows set last Wednesday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during a panel discussion for a fresh impetus later during the US session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.357
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3615
Daily SMA50 1.3863
Daily SMA100 1.3776
Daily SMA200 1.3477
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3616
Previous Daily Low 1.3521
Previous Weekly High 1.3667
Previous Weekly Low 1.3316
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.358
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3558
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3447
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3637
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3732

 

 

