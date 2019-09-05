USD/CAD keeps the red near multi-week lows, around 1.3200 handle post-ADP report

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The Canadian Dollar remains well supported by Wednesday’s BoC statement.
  • The USD fails to gain respite from upbeat ADP report/surging US bond yields.
  • Positive Oil prices further weighed ahead of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early North-American session on Thursday, albeit managed to recover few pips from lows post-US ADP report.
 
The pair added to the previous session's BoC-led heavy losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday, extending this week's retracement sharp slide from 2-1/2 month tops.
 
The pair momentarily slipped below the 1.3200 handle, hitting over three-week lows, but managed to find some support around 50-day SMA, though a combination of negative factors held bullish traders on the back-foot.

Upbeat ADP report fails to lift the USD

The US Dollar failed to benefit from a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields and also shrugged off better-than-expected US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added 195K jobs in August.
 
Meanwhile, a positive trading sentiment around Crude Oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, which remained well supported by Wednesday's not at all dovish BoC policy statement.
 
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and collaborate towards producing some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3205
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3283
Daily SMA50 1.3189
Daily SMA100 1.3293
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3348
Previous Daily Low 1.3219
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3308
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

