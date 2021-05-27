USD/CAD keeps the red below 1.2900 mark, moves little post-US macro data

- USD/CAD witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops amid a subdued USD demand.
- Mixed US macroeconomic data failed to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the major.
- Retreating oil prices might undermine the loonie and help limit the downside, at least for now.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed near daily lows, around the 1.2080 region and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro releases.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move to one-week tops, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2140 region and erased a major part of the overnight gains. The downtick was sponsored by a subdued US dollar demand and seemed unaffected by an intraday decline in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.
Expectations that the Fed would retain its accommodative monetary policy stance overshadowed a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the US equity futures acted as a headwind for the greenback. Thursday's rather unimpressive US economic data also failed to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.
The second estimate of the US GDP print showed that the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 6.4%, just short of market expectations for a modest uptick to 6.5%. Adding to this, the US Durable Goods Orders unexpectedly declined by 1.3% in April, though was largely offset by better-than-expected
Orders ex-transportation, which increased by 1.0% during the reported month.
Separately, the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 406K during the week ended May 21 as against 425K anticipated and the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 478K. The data did little to convince investors that the Fed will need to start discussing plans to reduce the pace of bond purchases, which, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/CAD pair can attract any buying at lower levels or the intraday decline points to the resumption of the recent well-established downward trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2085
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2147
|Daily SMA50
|1.2378
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2128
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2043
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
