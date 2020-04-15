USD/CAD jumps towards 1.4000 ahead of US data, BOC

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Canadian dollar declines in tandem with the US oil.
  • Dollar rebound amid risk-aversion boosts USD/CAD further.
  • Focus on US Retail Sales data and BOC rate decision.

The USD/CAD pair extends the bounce above 1.3950 in the European session this Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.70% to a new two-day high of 1.3978, with a big figure recovery staged from the daily low of 1.3874.

WTI price-action and BOC to drive the CAD  

The spot receives a double booster shot, as the bulls cheer broad-based US dollar recovery. The greenback draws the haven bids amid risk-off trading seen in the global equities. The US dollar index jumps back above the 99 handle, now gaining 0.22%.

Meanwhile, oil prices stalled its recovery and resumed the recent downtrend, pressuring the resource-linked Loonie and in turn offering fresh legs to the USD/CAD bounce. The barrel of WTI shaved-off the early recovery gains to now trade flat just above the 20 level.

The Canadian dollar also tracks the steep declines in other commodity-currencies, the Antipodeans. The aussie dollar, however, emerged the weakest amongst the resource-linked currency pack.

The CAD traders also turn cautious and resort to repositioning ahead of the Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision due later this Wednesday. The US Retail Sales data for March will also have a significant impact on the major.

USD/CAD technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3976
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.3882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4157
Daily SMA50 1.3728
Daily SMA100 1.3434
Daily SMA200 1.3324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3925
Previous Daily Low 1.3863
Previous Weekly High 1.4262
Previous Weekly Low 1.3931
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.398

 

 

