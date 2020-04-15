USD/CAD jumps towards 1.4000 ahead of US data, BOC

- Canadian dollar declines in tandem with the US oil.
- Dollar rebound amid risk-aversion boosts USD/CAD further.
- Focus on US Retail Sales data and BOC rate decision.
The USD/CAD pair extends the bounce above 1.3950 in the European session this Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.70% to a new two-day high of 1.3978, with a big figure recovery staged from the daily low of 1.3874.
WTI price-action and BOC to drive the CAD
The spot receives a double booster shot, as the bulls cheer broad-based US dollar recovery. The greenback draws the haven bids amid risk-off trading seen in the global equities. The US dollar index jumps back above the 99 handle, now gaining 0.22%.
Meanwhile, oil prices stalled its recovery and resumed the recent downtrend, pressuring the resource-linked Loonie and in turn offering fresh legs to the USD/CAD bounce. The barrel of WTI shaved-off the early recovery gains to now trade flat just above the 20 level.
The Canadian dollar also tracks the steep declines in other commodity-currencies, the Antipodeans. The aussie dollar, however, emerged the weakest amongst the resource-linked currency pack.
The CAD traders also turn cautious and resort to repositioning ahead of the Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision due later this Wednesday. The US Retail Sales data for March will also have a significant impact on the major.
USD/CAD technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.3728
|Daily SMA100
|1.3434
|Daily SMA200
|1.3324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3925
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3863
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4262
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3931
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
