USD/CAD jumps to weekly tops, around 1.3075 region amid notable USD demand

- USD/CAD gains strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand turned out to be a key factor driving the pair higher.
- Bullish oil prices might underpin the loonie and cap gains amid holiday-thinned liquidity.
The intraday USD buying picked pace during the mid-European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair to fresh weekly tops, around the 1.3075 region in the last hour.
A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand assisted the pair to gain traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and recover further from 10-month lows touched at the beginning of this week. The USD uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to the emergence of some selling around the European currencies – euro and pound.
Nevertheless, the USD bulls, at least for now, seemed to have shrugged off growing market worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases. That said, the imposition of stricter restriction in several US states has revived hopes for a substantial US fiscal stimulus measures, which might cap any runaway rally for the buck.
Meanwhile, the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease lifted expectations for a swift recovery in the fuel demand. This was evident from a strong bullish run in oil prices, which jumped to more than two-month tops. This, in turn, might underpin the loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Moreover, a bank holiday in both the US and Canada might further hold investors from placing any aggressive bets or positioning for any big movements in either direction. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly beyond the 1.3100 mark, before confirming that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3073
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3165
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3298
|Daily SMA200
|1.3541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3051
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.1750 amid ECB dovishness, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. Covid headlines are also in play.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI pushes higher and reaches 2-month peaks around $43.00
WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden’s win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.