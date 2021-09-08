USD/CAD jumps to two-week tops, around 1.2700 mark ahead of BoC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Sustained USD buying allowed USD/CAD to build on the previous day’s strong move up.
  • The risk-off impulse in the markets provided a strong boost to the already stronger USD.
  • A modest uptick in oil prices did little to underpin the loonie ahead of the BoC decision.

The USD/CAD pair climbed to near two-week tops during the early European session, with bulls looking to extend the momentum beyond the 1.2700 round-figure mark.

The pair built to the previous day's strong rally of around 135 pips from the very important 200-day SMA support and gained traction for the second successive session on Wednesday. The momentum was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying and seemed unaffected by a modest pickup in oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.

Concerns that the resurgence of COVID-19 cases could derail the economic recovery took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp fall in the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. This, along with the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields, benefitted the USD.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government shot to the highest level since mid-July, around 1.385% on Tuesday amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD to stage a solid rebound from one-month lows touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print.

Meanwhile, a mildly positive tone around crude oil prices, to a larger extent, was offset by speculations for a dovish narrative from the Bank of Canada (BoC). This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the Canadian dollar and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's ongoing positive momentum to the highest level since August 23.

Hence, the market focus will be on the latest BoC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the early North American session. Heading into the key event risk, bulls are likely to take a brief pause and allow the USD/CAD pair to consolidate its weekly gains amid extremely overbought RSI on hourly charts.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2699
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.2646
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2615
Daily SMA50 1.2557
Daily SMA100 1.2382
Daily SMA200 1.2529
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2656
Previous Daily Low 1.252
Previous Weekly High 1.2654
Previous Weekly Low 1.2494
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

