USD/CAD jumps to near one-month tops, further beyond 1.2800 mark

- A combination of factors pushed USD/CAD higher for the third successive day.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD.
The USD/CAD pair added to its strong intraday gains and climbed to one-month tops, further beyond the 1.2800 mark heading into the European session.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to build on last week's positive move from the 1.2600 round figure and continue scaling higher for the third successive day. A weaker tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie ahead of the Canadian federal election on Monday. This, along with a broad-based US dollar strength, provided an additional boost to the major.
Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, the incoming macro data pointed to the continuation of the economic recovery. The optimism has been fueling speculations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This was evident from the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued acting as a tailwind for the USD.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a selloff in the equity markets – further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Investors remain worried about the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown. This, along with the re-escalation of tensions between China and Western countries, namely the US, UK and Australia, took its toll on the risk sentiment.
With the latest leg up, the USD/CAD pair reaffirmed Friday's bullish breakout through the 1.2700 mark and seems poised to climb further. Investors, however, might turn cautious ahead of the political uncertainty and the key central bank event risk. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus.
Moreover, RSI on hourly charts is already flashing slightly overbought conditions. This makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2814
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2636
|Daily SMA50
|1.2598
|Daily SMA100
|1.2405
|Daily SMA200
|1.2524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2637
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
Gold bears tease five-week low near $1,750, China, Fed eyed
Gold bears regain controls ahead of the key weekly events, down 0.36% intraday near $1,748 heading into Monday’s European session.
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.