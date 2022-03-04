USD/CAD jumps to mid-1.2700s, worsening Ukraine crisis fuels strong USD buying ahead of NFP

- USD/CAD gained strong positive traction on Friday and was supported by a blowout USD rally.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine benefitted the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- An uptick in crude oil prices did little to underpin the loonie or hinder the intraday move up.
- Traders eye US NFP report for some impetus, though the focus remains on the Ukraine crisis.
The USD/CAD pair scaled higher through the mid-European session and climbed to a multi-day high, around mid-1.2700s in the last hour.
The pair built on the overnight solid bounce from the lowest level since January 26, around the 1.2585 region and gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by a blowout US dollar rally and seemed rather unaffected by an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.
The Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - unnerved investors and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The bombardment raised fears of an environmental catastrophe and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which, in turn, pushed the greenback to the highest level since June 2020.
The worsening situation in Ukraine further fueled concerns about disruption to Russian crude exports and acted as a tailwind for oil prices. That said, prospects for more Iranian supplies in the event of a nuclear deal acted as a headwind for the black gold. This, however, failed to lend support to the Canadian dollar or hinder the USD/CAD pair's strong intraday move up.
Market participants now look forward to the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, due for release during the early North American session. A significant divergence from the expected readings might provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. The reaction, however, is likely to remain limited as the focus remains glued to developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2745
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.2681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2719
|Daily SMA50
|1.2685
|Daily SMA100
|1.2645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2878
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2682
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2759
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,950 as flight-to-safety continues
Gold continues to push higher during the European trading hours and closes in on $1,950 with the yellow metal attracting investors as a safe haven. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.