USD/CAD jumps to mid-1.2500s, back closer to one-week tops

USD/CAD jumps to mid-1.2500s, back closer to one-week topsBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and jumped back to mid-1.2500s, back closer to one-week tops touched in the previous session.
Despite yesterday's late pull-back, led by BoC's Q3 Business Outlook Survey, the pair managed to hold its neck above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, supported by stronger US Dollar buying interest and weaker oil prices.
Persistent greenback demand, accompanied with a follow through profit taking slide in crude oil prices was seen weighing on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and helped the pair to regain some fresh traction on Tuesday.
Today's US economic docket features the release of import/export prices, industrial production and capacity utilization data, which along with a scheduled speech by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would be eyeing for a sustained move beyond 1.2560-65 hurdle, above which the pair is likely to accelerate the up-move towards the 1.2600 handle before eventually darting towards 100-day SMA barrier near the 1.2700 region.
On the downside, any pull-back from higher levels now seems to find immediate support near the 1.25 handle, which if broken could drag the pair back towards mid-1.2400s ahead of 1.2415-10 strong support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.