USD/CAD jumps to five-week tops, around 1.2525-30 region amid stronger USD

- USD/CAD gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day.
- The USD built on the post-CPI gains and remained supportive of the momentum.
- The fundamental/technical set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/CAD pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to fresh five-week tops, around the 1.2525-30 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2460-55 region on Thursday and built on the previous day's US CPI-inspired rally of over 115 pips from sub-1.2400 levels. The US consumer prices in October rose at the fastest annual pace since 1990 and reinforced expectations about an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar, which climbed to fresh YTD tops and assisted the USD/CAD pair to gain traction for the second successive day.
On the other hand, a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, the uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA. That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions, on the back of a bank holiday in the US and Canada, might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing positive move. Even from a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair was last seen flirting with a resistance marked by the top boundary of a three-week-old ascending channel. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the positive outlook and pave the way for additional gains towards reclaiming the 126.00 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2495
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2393
|Daily SMA50
|1.2538
|Daily SMA100
|1.2538
|Daily SMA200
|1.2476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.248
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2457
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
