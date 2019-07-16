USD/CAD jumps to 5-day highs above 1.3070 on crude oil selloff

- Headlines surrounding US-Iran conflict weigh on crude oil.
- WTI erases more than 3% on the day, trades below $58.
- US Dollar Index climbs higher toward mid-97s on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and posted strong gains as the falling crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-sensitive loonie. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3080, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.
According to several news outlets, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that progress has been made with Iran and added that he was not looking for a regime change, reviving hopes of the conflict in the Middle East coming to an end. Pressured by this development, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate suffered heavy losses and was last seen trading at $57.30, losing 3.35% on a daily basis.
On the other hand, supported by today's data from the United States, which showed that retail sales in June increased by more than expected, the US Dollar Index extended its recovery and is now looking to close the day near mid-97s with a daily gain of 0.5%.
Commenting on the data, “Headline sales rose a more modest 0.4% (consensus 0.2%), but even this is a firm figure that suggests the market is too aggressive in terms of pricing for interest rate cuts,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said.
On Wednesday, markets will be paying close attention to the inflation data from Canada, which is expected to show the core Consumer Price Index in June rising to 2.6% from 2.1% in May.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3077
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3131
|Daily SMA50
|1.3307
|Daily SMA100
|1.3336
|Daily SMA200
|1.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3018
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
