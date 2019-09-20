USD/CAD jumps to 1.3300 neighbourhood on weaker Canadian retail sales

- Disappointing Canadian retail sales data provided a minor boost.
- Positive Oil prices underpinned Loonie and capped further gains.
- A modest pickup in the US Dollar demand remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair built on its steady intraday up-move and jumped back closer to the 1.3300 round-figure mark in reaction to disappointing Canadian retail sales figures.
Data released this Friday showed that the total value of sales at the retail level in Canada recorded a growth of 0.4% in July as against 0.6% expected. Adding to this, the previous month's figure was also revised lower to show a decline of 0.1% as compared to a flat reading reported previously.
Dismal Canadian data partly offset by bullish Oil prices
Meanwhile, core retail sales - excluding automobiles - witnessed a sharp deceleration during the reported month and came in to show a fall of 0.1%, down from the previous month's strong growth of 0.9% and also missing consensus estimates for slower growth of 0.3%.
Against the backdrop of a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, the data provided a minor lift to the major, albeit bullish Oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.
Given that the pair has repeatedly failed to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3300 handle before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid empty US economic docket.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3367
