- The Loonie gains some ground and clings to Tuesday’s gains, as the USD/CAD falls 0.07%.
- Europe’s new tranche of sanctions on Russia affects peace talks as hopes of diplomatic exit wane.
- Positive data from Canada and the US is about to set the USD/CAD to finish flat Tuesday’s session.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Neutral biased, but Tuesday’s price action depicts solid buying pressure around the 1.2400 mark.
The USD/CAD have been seesawing in a volatile session on Tuesday amid the North American session, in a 90-pip range, with the US dollar of late, recovering some ground against the Loonie, but keeps trading in the red. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD slides and is trading at 1.2460.
Mixed market sentiment and Fed speaking lift the greenback
Fluctuating European and US equities reflect a mixed market mood. The prospects of a diplomatic exit to the Russo-Ukraine conflict wane. Europe’s response to Russian war crimes in Bucha, from Russian troops to civilians, escalated the conflict. Germany and France expelled Russian diplomatics while the EU explores a coal and oil embargo against Russia. However, there are still some discussions in the latter as the German Finance Minister Lindner said that a ban on Russian gas imports would be more harmful to Germany than Russia.
On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the US central bank “is prepared to take stronger action if inflation and inflation expectations suggest the need to do so.” She added that policy would be tightened “methodically” with a series of interest rates and would begin to lower the balance sheet as soon as the May meeting.
Later, Kansas City Fed President Esther George (voter 2022) said that a 50 bps move would be an option to consider, as conditions favor going faster than before. She emphasized the need for the US central bank to go above neutral to bring inflation down.
The Canadian economic docket featured February’s Balance of Trade which printed a surplus of C$2.66 billion against C$2.4 billion estimated, but trailed January’s reading, revised up to C$3.12 billion. The US docket unveiled March’s US ISM-Non Manufacturing PMI, which rose to 58.3, higher than the 58.1 estimated and better than the 56.5 from the previous reading.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD dipped to a fresh YTD low during the session at 1.2402, but the greenback recovered some ground and lifted towards 1.2450s, so Tuesday’s price action is forming a hammer, meaning that buying pressure overtook bears around the 1.2400 area, which would be a difficult support level to surpass. Nevertheless, to pose a threat to CAD bulls, USD ones would need to reclaim 1.2540, which then would expose the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2615.
The USD/CAD is neutral biased, and upwards its first resistance would be 1.2493. Once cleared, the next resistance would be 1.2500, followed by 1.2540. On the flip side, the USD/CAD first support would be 1.2400. A decisive break would expose November 10 daily low at 1.2387, followed by October 21 daily low at 1.2288.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2482
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2679
|Daily SMA100
|1.2693
|Daily SMA200
|1.2619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2529
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
