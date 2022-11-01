  • US Dollar gains momentum during the American session amid risk aversion.
  • DXY reverses sharply, rises from 110.70 to 111.50.
  • USD/CAD rebounds more than 120 pips from daily lows.

The USD/CAD rose sharply from the lowest level in two days around 1.3530 to 1.3658, reaching a fresh daily high. The bounce was triggered by a rally of the US Dollar across the board following the release of US economic data.

The greenback was falling but it reversed it course dramatically following the ISM Manufacturing PMI and the Jobs Opening reports. Both reports surpassed expectations. After the numbers, US stocks turned sharply to the downside, and US yields soared.

The Dow Jones is falling by 0.51% after a positive opening while the S&P 500 drops by 0.45%. The US 10-year yield rose from 3.92% to 4.07 while the 2-year climbed from 4.40% to 4.53%, hitting the highest since October 21.

The Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing dropped from 49.8 to 48.8, below the 49.2 of market consensus. Late on Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech.

Market participants are focused on the FOMC meeting that started on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 75 bps rate hike. “The decision will bring policy to a level at which the Committee might feel more comfortable in shifting to a steadier hiking pace. The exact timing, however, will highly depend on the CPI data before the Dec meeting. Powell might offer some hints in the post-meeting presser”, mentioned analysts at TD Securities.

Levels to watch

On the upside, above 1.3660, the next resistance stands at 1.3685 (Oct 31 high), followed by 1.3755. On the downside, support might be located at 1.3605/00 and then at 1.3580 and the 1.3500 zone. A daily close below 1.3500 would open the doors to more losses.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3631
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3625
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3697
Daily SMA50 1.3441
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.2943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3685
Previous Daily Low 1.36
Previous Weekly High 1.3774
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3551
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3502
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3722
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.376

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 0.9900 after US data

EUR/USD drops below 0.9900 after US data

EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9900 with the initial reaction to the US data. JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.7 million in September and the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in October, compared to the market expectation of 50.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds

GBP/USD retreats below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds

GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the dollar managed to regather its strength on upbeat data. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes turned negative on the day, providing an additional boost to the USD.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats on nervous trading ahead of Fed

Gold retreats on nervous trading ahead of Fed

Gold advanced on Tuesday, recovering from a one-week low. XAUUSD holds on to modest intraday gains, barely resting above a Fibonacci support level. Upbeat US employment and manufacturing figures boosted the greenback.

Gold News

Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?

Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?

Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.

Read more

SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise

SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures