- The Loonie is losing minimal ground vs. the greenback, 0.01% ahead of the Fed meeting.
- The USD/CAD is trading in a narrow range as traders assess the pace of tightening that the US central bank is going to take.
- The Canadian trade balance showed a surplus, while in the US, the deficit widened.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Tilted to the upside, but macroeconomic news, can shift the bias.
The USD/CAD is subdued in a choppy trading session during the North American session, as market players remain on the sidelines waiting for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2832.
Choppy trading ahead of the Fed keeps the USD/CAD within familiar levels
The market sentiment is downbeat, as global equities are trading with losses. China’s Covid-19 crisis worsened as Beijing announced the close of more than 40 metro stations. Also, Beijing reported sporadic community coronavirus infections, while Shanghai saw an improvement in the epidemic situation. Meanwhile, Ukraine-Russo jitters have remained in the backseat since the beginning of the week; however, the EU Commission President von der Leyen stated that there would be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, particularly pipeline, crude and refined.
In the meantime, the greenback is under pressure ahead of the Fed but still near the 103.500 area, down 0.04%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield tops at 2.999%, gains three basis points.
Earlier in the session, some US and Canadian economic data crossed the wires. On the US front, April’s ADP Employment Change showed that the economy added 247K new jobs, lower than the 395K estimated, while the Balance of Trade for March reported a wider deficit, from $-89 billion to $-109 billion. Regarding the Non-Manufacturing PMIs, the so-called services for April decreased, while the S&P Global Composite Final report decelerated to 56 from 57.7.
On the Canadian side, March’s Balance of Trade rose by C$2.49 billion, higher than the C$1.9 billion estimated.
Aside from macroeconomic data, the USD/CAD has been trading in a narrow range, between 1.2800-50, since early in the Asian session, as traders remained at bay, waiting for the Fed. It is worth noting that the Bank of Canada has its interest rate at 1%, while the Fed sits at 0.50%, about to hike 50-bps. That scenario would be “positive” for the Loonie, but the speed of the Fed tightening could favor the greenback while falling oil prices could put a lid on the Loonie’s rise.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Here are some USD/CAD levels to account for ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Upwards, the confluence of the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) and the central pivot at around 1.2850 would be the first resistance area. Once broken, the next resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 1.2880, followed by March’s 7 daily high at 1.2901.
On the downside, the USD/CAD first support would be the S1 pivot at 1.2810. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-hour SMA at 1.2801, followed by the S2 pivot at 1.2780 and April’s 29 swing low at 1.2718.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2832
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2677
|Daily SMA50
|1.266
|Daily SMA100
|1.2683
|Daily SMA200
|1.2636
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2825
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2951
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session tops, holds above 1.0500 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0550. The dollar holds its ground after ISM Services PMI data showed that input prices in the service sector rose at a stronger pace than expected in April. Investors wait for the Fed to announce its policy decisions.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2500 in the early American session on Wednesday as the dollar preserves its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the all-important Fed event. The ISM Services PMI report showed that input prices rose sharply in April.
Gold on the defensive below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and fluctuating in a tight range below $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds near 3% ahead of the Fed rate decision, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock News: A dead cat bounce is imminent
ARKK ETF continues to be pressured as the imminent Fed decision awaits. Investors in the fund are staring at losses nearing 50% for the year but so far the rush for the exit has not materialized.