USD/CAD is hitting a ceiling

Although the 50- and the 200-period SMAs are positively aligned, the upside in USD/CAD has stalled in recent trading.



A 4hr stochastic above its median line don’t necessarily favours a liquidation of long-term buy positions, but the 1-hour stochastic is increasingly pointing that it could be necessary soon.



The oscillator has been precariously perched above the 70% level for more than eight hours and has just abandoned overbought territory with the recent hourly close. We see bias for a roll back lower in the short-term.

