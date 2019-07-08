USD/CAD inches lower below 1.31 despite broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index climbed to a fresh session high above 97.30.
  • WTI posts small daily losses, trades around mid-57s.

After advancing to 1.3130 on Friday following the employment figures from the United States and Canada, the USD/CAD pair retraced a large portion of its gains ahead of the weekend and started the new week under modest bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3067, losing 0.09% on the day.

However, the greenback seems to be preserving its strength with the US Dollar Index posting modest gains at 97.30 and suggests that the pair's losses are likely to stay limited. Additionally, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is consolidating Friday's gains, losing 0.5% on the day around mid-$57s and making it tough for the commodity-linked loonie to gather momentum.

In the second half of the day, the subdued trading action is likely to continue in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases. 

The next important event for the pair will FOMC Chairman Powell's speech on Tuesday. Although he is supposed to deliver prepared remarks on the effectiveness of stress testing on large banks at an event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, investors will be looking for clues regarding the policy outlook. Canadian economic docket will feature housing starts and building permits data tomorrow as well. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3067
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3211
Daily SMA50 1.3351
Daily SMA100 1.3343
Daily SMA200 1.3294
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3138
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.299
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

