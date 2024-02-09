USD/CAD inches higher to near 1.3460 on subdued Crude prices

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/CAD rebounds on the back of lower Crude oil prices.
  • BoC Governing Council emphasized that US consumer spending could persist stronger than anticipated.
  • The US Dollar receives upward support as the market adopts caution amid escalated tension in the Middle East.

USD/CAD halts its four-day losing streak as the US Dollar (USD) improves on market caution amid an escalated geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Additionally, the decline in Crude oil prices is contributing to downward pressure on the Canadian Dollar, consequently, underpinning the USD/CAD pair with trading around 1.3460 during the Asian session on Friday. Moreover, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price tries to snap its four-day winning streak, edging lower to near $76.20 per barrel.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) released the Summary of Deliberations from its Governing Council on Thursday, outlining discussions leading to the monetary policy decision on January 24, 2024. Council members noted the surprising resilience of consumer spending in the United States. However, they anticipate a slowdown in spending in the coming quarters as consumers adapt to higher interest rates, having already utilized a significant portion of their pandemic-related savings. Despite this outlook, there is acknowledgment among members of the risk that US consumer spending could persist stronger than anticipated.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) aims to extend its recent uptrend for the second consecutive day, hovering near 104.20 at the time of writing. However, the decline in US bond yields may be exerting downward pressure on the Greenback. Nonetheless, the Dollar's resilience is mainly attributed to hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, which are continuing to support the currency.

Additionally, positive data from the US job market is likely contributing to the strengthening of the Greenback. US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 218K in the week ending February 2, down from the previous week's 227K and surpassing the estimated figure of 220K. Continuing Jobless Claims also decreased to 1.871M for the week ending January 26, beating market forecasts of 1.878M from the previous reading of 1.894M.

With no significant data releases scheduled from the United States, market participants are eagerly anticipating Canada's Unemployment Rate and Net Change in Employment figures, set to be released on Friday.

USD/CAD: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 1.3463
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3458
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3461
Daily SMA50 1.3421
Daily SMA100 1.3553
Daily SMA200 1.3476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3493
Previous Daily Low 1.3448
Previous Weekly High 1.3476
Previous Weekly Low 1.3359
Previous Monthly High 1.3542
Previous Monthly Low 1.3229
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3476
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3421
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.353

 

 

