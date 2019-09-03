USD/CAD inches closer to 1.3400 mark, highest since June 18

- The USD remained well supported near multi-year tops despite a pullback in the US bond yields.
- A sharp intraday slump in Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the up-move.
- Investors look forward to the US ISM PMI in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair continued scaling higher through the early North-American session on Tuesday and is currently placed at session tops, around the 1.3375-80 region.
A combination of supporting factors helped the pair to regain positive traction on Tuesday and find acceptance beyond the 1.3345 heavy supply zone, which acted as a key barrier through the month of August.
Stronger USD/weaker Oil prices fueling the up-move
Despite a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar stood tall near multi-year tops - amid the ongoing slump in the European currencies - and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher.
This coupled with a slump in Crude Oil prices, now down over 3% for the day, weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and remained supportive of the pair's momentum to the highest level since June 18.
Meanwhile, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond mid-1.3300s, leading to some technical buying further seemed to have collaborated to the pair's strong bid tone on Tuesday.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the bullish move or faces some resistance at higher levels as the focus now shifts to the US economic docket - featuring the release of ISM manufacturing PMI.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3285
|Daily SMA50
|1.3183
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.