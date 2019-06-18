USD/CAD in search of firm direction, remains stuck in a range above 1.3400 mark

- A modest intraday USD uptick lacked conviction amid increasing Fed rate cut bets.
- A goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerts some pressure.
The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on the intraday uptick to 1-1/2 week tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, still above the 1.3400 handle.
The pair did get a minor intraday lift on the back of a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand led by some aggressive selling around the shared currency following the ECB President Mario Draghi's dovish remarks at the Forum on Central Banking in Sintra.
However, the USD bulls lacked any strong conviction amid expectations of a dovish Fed statement and indications of a rate cut by the end of this year when it announces the latest monetary policy update at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday.
This coupled with a goodish intraday up-move in Crude Oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated towards keeping a lid on the pair's attempted up-move, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.
On the economic data front, Tuesday's disappointing release of the Canadian manufacturing sales data for April was largely offset by mixed US housing market data for May and did little to provide any directional impetus.
Meanwhile, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past two trading session and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for any meaningful intraday trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3413
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3407
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3282
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.342
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3393
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3452
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY drops to 108.20 pressured by falling US T-bond yields
10-year US T-bond yield drops more than 3% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index climbs to 97.70 area ahead of housing data. ECB's Draghi says they may need to ease policy if inflation didn't move toward the target.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.