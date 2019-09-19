USD/CAD in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below 1.3300 handle

- A softer tone surrounding the USD failed to provide any fresh impetus on Thursday.
- A sudden pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and collaborated towards capping.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European trading session on Thursday.
The pair continued with its struggle to sustain/build on its recent bullish momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 1.3305-10 region and was now seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, consolidating the recent up-move to two-week tops.
Wednesday's softer Canadian consumer inflation figures, followed by hawkish FOMC monetary policy statement did provide a goodish intraday lift but again failed to provide the required momentum or assist the pair to make it through the mentioned strong hurdle.
Bulls struggling to make it through 200-DMA
Meanwhile, Thursday's subdued price action could be attributed to a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar. This coupled with a sudden pickup in Crude Oil prices further underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and collaborated towards capping gains.
The latest tweet by Iran's foreign minister, terming the recent US remarks as "Act of war" or "Agitation for war", resurfaced fears of a further escalation of geopolitical tension in the Middle East and led to the latest leg of a spike in Crude Oil prices over the past hour or so.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any meaningful buying interest or repeated failures near a key resistance marks the end of the recent corrective bounce from levels below mid-1.3100s - touched earlier this September.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - featuring the release of usual initial weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index - will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.329
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3272
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
