  • USD/CAD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend.
  • US Dollar traces rebound in Treasury yields amid sluggish session.
  • Hawkish Fedspeak, looming energy crisis and doubts over BOE keep buyers hopeful.
  • Canada’s monthly GDP, final Q2 GDP for the US will join Fedspeak to entertain buyers.

USD/CAD recalls buyers after a two-day absence as the quote pokes 1.3650 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair benefits from the market’s sour sentiment and firmer yields while paying little heed to the upbeat prices of Canada’s key export item WTI crude oil.

WTI crude oil prices rise for the third consecutive day, up 0.40% intraday near $81.85 by the press time, as fears of a supply crunch supersede the recession woes. That said, the previous day’s risk-on mood and China’s efforts to propel the domestic markets in an attempt to overcome slowdown fears also seem to favor the black gold prices.

Elsewhere, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) marked the first increase in the onshore yuan fix in nine days and favored the sour sentiment. On the same line could be the markets’ doubts about the Bank of England’s (BOE) capacity to restore the British economic performance while keeping the recently criticized fiscal plan.

Furthermore, the looming energy crisis in Europe and Russia’s hesitance to respect the Western pressure joins firmer US data and hawkish Fedspeak to also propel the USD/CAD prices.

That said, the US international trade deficit narrowed by $2.9 billion to $87.3 billion in August from $90.2 billion in July. Details suggest that the Exports dropped for the first time since January while Imports marked the fifth consecutive monthly decline. Further, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that the baseline scenario right now includes a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in November and a 50 bps increase in December, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also emphasized the need to address inflation and tried to renew the US dollar buying but could not due to the softer yields.

Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields pare the biggest daily loss in six months and allow the US Dollar Index (DXY) to jump back towards the 20-year high marked the previous day. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses and fades bounce off a 21-month low of late.

Moving on, the monthly Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for July, expected -0.1% versus 0.1% prior, could keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful. The run-up could gain more pace if the final readings of the US Q2 GDP improved from -0.6% initial estimates.

Technical analysis

A fortnight-old support line, around 1.3600 by the press time, restricts short-term USD/CAD downside considering the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3651
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.3614
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3293
Daily SMA50 1.3061
Daily SMA100 1.296
Daily SMA200 1.2823
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3833
Previous Daily Low 1.3603
Previous Weekly High 1.3613
Previous Weekly Low 1.3227
Previous Monthly High 1.3141
Previous Monthly Low 1.2728
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3745
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3764
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3914
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3994

 

 

