  • USD/CAD sees more downside below the psychological support of 1.3000.
  • Falling oil prices have dented the demand for the loonie too.
  • The US inflation is seen at 8.1% against the prior print of 8.5%.

The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a minor fall in the Asian session after printing fresh yearly highs at 1.3037. The asset may lose its three-day winning streak and will find a cushion near its crucial support at 1.2958.

Lonnie bulls have found modest strength on exhaustion in the US dollar index (DXY).  The DXY has tumbled below 103.60 after failing to sustain its 19-year high of 104.20. It is worth noting that the extent of weakness in the DXY is higher than the USD/CAD pair. This indicates significant weakness in the Canadian dollar led by a potential slippage in oil prices. The oil prices have tumbled to near $100 as higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are denting the demand forecasts. A tight policy environment will absorb the easy money from the economy and investments from the corporate will get trimmed. This will lower the job opportunities, aggregate demand, and henceforth the demand for oil.

The odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed are rising sharply despite the lower inflation forecasts. The US inflation, to be released on Wednesday, is seen at 8.1% against the prior print of 8.5%.  No doubt, the lower inflation print should trim the odds of a bumper rate hike, a figure of above 8% US inflation is still higher than the targeted inflation of 2%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2999
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2734
Daily SMA50 1.2671
Daily SMA100 1.2683
Daily SMA200 1.2643
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3016
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.2914
Previous Weekly Low 1.2713
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2937
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2864
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2824
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD marches towards 1.0600 ahead of Germany ZEW

EUR/USD marches towards 1.0600 ahead of Germany ZEW

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0600 on a rebound in risk sentiment. The US dollar is easing amid a recovery in the global stocks and the Treasury yields. Traders await the German ZEW survey and Fedspeaks for fresh impetus. Biden and Yellen are also due to speak this Tuesday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2350 amid risk recovery

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2350 amid risk recovery

GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2400, snapping a three-day downtrend from near two-year lows. Bears take a breather as the US dollar extends the corrective mode lower amid an improving market mood. Brexit and growth concerns, however, continue to linger. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds to near $1,865 as DXY weakens on risk-on impulse

Gold rebounds to near $1,865 as DXY weakens on risk-on impulse

Gold Price bounced back sharply after hitting a low of $1,851.80 on Monday. The precious metal has become more precious as a rebound in the positive market sentiment has trimmed the US dollar index (DXY)’s safe-haven appeal.

Gold News

Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%

Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%

Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS. 

Read more

AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings

AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings

AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures