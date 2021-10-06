  • The greenback recovers from four consecutive day losses against the Canadian dollar.
  • The market sentiment is a mixed bag, boosts the US dollar.
  • Falling oil and energy prices weaken the Canadian dollar rise against the buck.

After posting four days-in-row losses, the USD/CAD is barely advancing 0.03%, trading at 1.2586 during the American session at the time of writing.

The market sentiment has been dismal throughout the day. Surging oil and gas prices, US political uncertainties, and central banks tightening monetary policy kept investors nervous. 
However, as the New York session progresses, it seems that the market sentiment is showing some improvement. Recent news regarding the US Republican Senator McConnell, who leads Republicans hit the wires with a plan to propose a short-term solution to the debt-ceiling crisis.

Read more:  US Sen. Republican Leader McConnell reportedly plans to propose short-term solution to debt crisis

The market reaction to that news piece was positive. The S&P500, the Dow Jones Industrial, and the Nasdaq trimmed their losses, are gaining 0.13%, 0.05%, and 0.43%, respectively.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, which strongly correlates with the Canadian dollar, is down almost 2% and is trading at $76.88, weighing on the USD/CAD pair. Further exerting additional pressure on the pair is the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against its peers, is advancing 0.28%, sitting at 94.24.

US ADP Employment Change smashed analysts expectations

On the US macroeconomic front, the ADP Employment Change for September increase to 568K, better than the 428K  foreseen by analysts. According to Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, the labor market recovery is progressing despite a slowdown from the 748K job pace in Q2. Further, she added that labor shortages should fade as health conditions tied to the COVID-19 variant improve.

The report seems to be in sync with the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the labor market. However, it usually deviates from the Nonfarm Payrolls reading, leaving investors guessing about its validity.

On Friday, the US economic docket will feature the Nonfarm Payrolls report. The market expects the creation of 488K new jobs in the economy. If the outcome is achieved, investors could expect a bond tapering announcement at FOMC’s November meeting.

KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2586
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2688
Daily SMA50 1.2625
Daily SMA100 1.2469
Daily SMA200 1.2517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.263
Previous Daily Low 1.2546
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2594
Previous Monthly High 1.2896
Previous Monthly Low 1.2494
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2578
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2502
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2709

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data

EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data

EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets  ADP reported an increase of 568,000 private-sector jobs in September, beating estimates and underpinning the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets

GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets

GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP beat estimates with 568,000.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75

Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75

Upbeat US employment-related data failed to overshadow a ruling dismal mood. Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions keep dumping the market’s mood. XAU/USD seesaws between gains and losses, its bullish potential is limited.

Gold News

Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher

Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher

Bitcoin price jumped higher on Tuesday, backed by positive tailwinds from the stock markets that booked solid gains during both the EU and US trading sessions. With the current rollover in risk sentiment, it will be key to watch how and where support will hold. 

Read more

Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher

Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher

Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures