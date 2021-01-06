USD/CAD hovering around 1.2700, Loonie underperforms

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Canadian dollar underperforming on Wednesday, DXY
  • US: Economic data below expectations, FOMC minutes due at 19:00 GMT.

The USD/CAD bounced from the lowest level since April 2018 at 1.2628 to 1.2722, before stabilizing around 1.2700. The pair is modestly higher for the day after a recovery across the board of the US dollar even as Wall Street jumps.

Market participants await the release of the FOMC minutes. The economic report from the US came in below expectation, particularly the ADP employment. On Friday, the NFP is due and also the official labor report in Canada.

The greenback gained momentum despite US data boosted by higher US yields. The moves in the bond market take place after the election for the US Senate. The loonie is also falling versus NZD and AUD amid risk appetite, even as crude oil prices hit fresh highs.

From a technical perspective, the trend in USD/CAD is bearish, but in the very short-term, the bounce from the lows alleviated the downside pressure. A recovery above 1.2735 would offer more support to the dollar that could rose further to test 1.2770. On the flip side, the loonie needs a consolidation below 1.2670 to expose the daily low.

Technical levels

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2706
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2785
Daily SMA50 1.2946
Daily SMA100 1.3072
Daily SMA200 1.3389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2656
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.274
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2895

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

