  • USD/CAD reaction was muted, with the pair seesawing in the 1.3160-1.3201 range, on the BoC decision.
  • The Bank of Canada opened the door for further hikes as core inflation continued broadening.
  • Fed’s Mester: To decide the size of the hike in the September meeting.

The USD/CAD is soaring despite the recent decision of the Bank of Canada to hike rates by 75 bps, from 2.50% to 3.25%, amidst a mixed market sentiment, with most global equities tumbling, except for US stocks. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD edges up 0.18%, trading at 1.3173, above its opening price.

USD/CAD extends its gain, despite BoC’s rate hike

The Loonie failed to gain traction after the BoC decided to hike rates. The central bank noted that they would need to rise further, given the inflation outlook. According to the BoC, core inflation continues broadening, particularly in services, reiterating its commitment to price stability and adding that it would take action as required to achieve the 2% goal.

The USD/CAD seesawed on the headlines, edging towards 1.3163 and then surging to 1.3201 before stabilizing at current exchange rates.

In the meantime, the Canadian economic docket also revealed the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for August, which came at 60.9, seasonally adjusted, whine unadjusted rose by 57.1.

At the same time, the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was crossing newswires. Mester said that the last labor market report flashed signs of moderation. She added that markets need to focus on the path of interest rates rather than “one particular meeting.” Furthermore expressed that she will decide the size of rate hikes in the September meeting, and she’s not convinced that inflation has peaked yet.

Earlier, the US trade deficit narrowed in July, as exports recorded a high, which could see trade continuing to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter.

On Thursday, an absent Canadian economic docket would leave traders lying on the dynamics of the greenback. The US calendar will release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 3, alongside Fed speakers led by Chairman Jerome Powell. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minnesota’s Neil Kashkari.

USD/CAD Key Technical Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3173
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2984
Daily SMA50 1.2943
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2781
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.317
Previous Daily Low 1.3096
Previous Weekly High 1.3208
Previous Weekly Low 1.2972
Previous Monthly High 1.3141
Previous Monthly Low 1.2728
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3258

 

 

