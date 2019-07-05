USD/CAD holds tightly to 8.5-month low as employment data awaited

- Doubts surrounding the Fed rate cut weigh over the pair amid lack of major negatives from Canada.
- The US and Canadian employment data for June will offer fresh directives.
- WTI struggles to justify supply cuts amid uncertainty surrounding the future energy demand.
With the major market expectations continue to support increased pace of the US Federal Reserve rate cuts, a contrast to the recent downtick of Canada’s key export item crude, the USD/CAD pair clings to more than eight-month low while trading near 1.3050 amid initial Asian trading session on Friday.
Recently downbeat data from the US and dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve policymakers push global investors toward expecting more than one rate cuts from the US central bank. The same has recently been weighing over the US Dollar (USD) despite the US-China trade truce.
On the other hand, Canadian fundamentals like purchasing manager index (PMI) data and trade balance statistics haven’t been disappointing, together with the absence of dovish warnings from the Bank of Canada (BOC) official.
However, prices of the crude refrain to respect the extension of global supply cut accord amid looming uncertainty over future demand while the world’s two largest economies are at loggerheads with each other.
Moving on, June month employment data from the US and Canada will be in the spotlight with the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) likely grabbing major attention.
The headline US employment indicator is expected to deliver 160K figure against 75K prior with an improvement in the Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) to 3.2% from 3.1% and no change in 3.6% Unemployment Rate.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Unemployment rate could inch a bit up to 5.5% from 5.4% with an expected decline in Net Change in Employment by 10.0K figure versus 27.7K prior.
Other than US-Canada jobs report, political/trade news will also offer intermediate moves to the global markets.
Technical Analysis
With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) flashing oversold signals, prices may revisit latest high around 1.3147 if managed to clear 1.3110 immediate resistance. However, 1.3155/60 and early-June month low near 1.3242 can limit the pair’s further advances.
Alternatively, 1.3000 and late-October bottom surrounding 1.2970 can please sellers during additional declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.