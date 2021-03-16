USD/CAD holds steady near session tops, remains below 1.2500 mark

- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and assisted USD/CAD to gain traction.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap any further gains.
- Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC policy meeting.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.2485 region.
The pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and might now be looking to stage a meaningful recovery from over three-year lows, around the 1.2440 area touched in the previous session. A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and was seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Oil prices edged lower for the third straight day on Tuesday amid concerns that suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine could hurt the fuel demand recovery. Spain, Germany, France and Italy became the latest European countries to temporarily halt the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine after reports of possible serious side effects.
On the other hand, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and further benefitted the USD/CAD pair. That said, retreating US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, which, in turn, might keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from over one-year tops amid expectations that the Fed could take action to curb any further rise in long-term borrowing cost. Hence, the key focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, scheduled to be announced during the US session on Wednesday.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures for some impetus. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2484
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2619
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.282
|Daily SMA200
|1.308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2513
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2469
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
