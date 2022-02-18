USD/CAD holds steady, flat-lined around 1.2700 mark post-Canadian Retail Sales

- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Friday, though lacked any follow-through.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support to the major.
- Subdued USD demand held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
The USD/CAD pair reversed modest intraday losses and was seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.2700 mark during the early North American session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2675-1.2670 region on Friday, though a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful gains. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, along with expectations for the return of Iranian oil in the markets weighed on crude oil prices and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
The intraday uptick, however, lacked any bullish conviction amid subdued US dollar demand, weighed down by a positive risk tone and uncertainty about the pace of the Fed's policy tightening cycle. The minutes of the January 25-26 FOMC minutes failed to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Moreover, the latest political developments could force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation.
This, along with a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields, capped the upside for the greenback and failed to impress bullish traders. The USD/CAD pair had a rather muted reaction to mixed Canadian macro data, which showed that the headline Retail Sales contracted less-than-expected, by 1.8% in December. This was offset by a larger-than-anticipated, 2.5% fall in the core sales (excluding autos) during the reported month.
Next on tap will be the release of Existing Home Sales data from the US. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the greenback. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2708
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2696
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
