USD/CAD holds steady above mid-1.3700s, lacks follow-through

- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to USD/CAD.
- The upside remained limited amid the emergence of some fresh USD selling bias.
- Bears might wait for a sustained break below 100-DMA before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of 2-1/2-month lows set on Wednesday.
A pullback in crude oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's modest uptick during the early part of Thursday's trading action. Oil prices slipped for the second straight session on Thursday amid a surprise build-up in the US crude stockpiles.
Adding to this, concerns about worsening US-China relations overshadowed the recent optimism over signs of gradual demand recovery for oil. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revoked Hong Kong’s special status and raised prospects for a further escalation of diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was negated by some renewed US dollar selling bias, which kept a lid on any meaningful positive move for the USD/CAD pair. The positive news about a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for a global economic recovery remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair might have already bottomed out near 100-day SMA, around the 1.3700 mark. Conversely, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned support will set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the second estimate of Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders for April, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3991
|Daily SMA50
|1.4065
|Daily SMA100
|1.3705
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3822
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3867
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3764
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
