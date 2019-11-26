USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3300 handle, closer to multi-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A subdued USD demand failed to assist USD/CAD to build on the recent positive move.
  • Slightly weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any meaningful slide.

The USD/CAD pair held steady above the 1.3300 handle, with bulls still awaiting a sustained break through a 5-1/2-month-old descending trend-line resistance.

The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, though remained well within the striking distance of over five-week tops set last week. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to a subdued/range-bound trading through the early European session.

Weaker oil prices offset subdued USD demand

As investors digested the incoming positive trade-related headlines, the USD treads water and turned out to be one of the key factors holding traders from placing any fresh bullish bets. The downside, however, remained cushioned amid slightly weaker oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie.

From a technical perspective, the pair has repeated failed to capitalize on its strength above the very important 200-day SMA and failed near mentioned barrier, making it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will now be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.331
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3303
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3215
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.3212
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.332
Previous Daily Low 1.3284
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3355

 

 

