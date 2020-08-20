USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3200 mark, lacks follow-through

- Bulls struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC minutes bounce despite some USD buying.
- A modest pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and might help limit the downside.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined in a range, just above the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
A combination of factors extended some support, albeit failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the previous day's strong rebound from the lowest level since late January. The USD/CAD pair on Wednesday witnessed some aggressive short-covering move and rallied around 130 pips from the 1.3200 neighbourhood following the release of the minutes from the FOMC meeting held on July 28-29.
The minutes offered few clues on whether the Fed will adopt a more dovish policy framework in the months ahead. Moreover, a number of Fed members judged that yield caps and targets were not warranted as it would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment. This, in turn, triggered a brief selloff in the US Treasuries and provided a goodish lift to the US dollar.
Meanwhile, some follow-through USD buying did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Bullish traders even shrugged off a modest pullback in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, which features the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the release of Canadian ADP Employment report might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3221
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3319
|Daily SMA50
|1.3472
|Daily SMA100
|1.3697
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3133
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3395
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3191
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.