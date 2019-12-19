USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3100 handle, lacks any firm intraday direction

By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD recovers farter from 1-1/2 month lows set on Wednesday.
  • The USD finds support from a modest uptick in the US bond yields.
  • Softer US/Canadian second-tier data failed to impress bullish traders.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher and refreshed session tops, around the 1.3125 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Following a brief consolidation, a combination of factors helped the pair to gain some positive traction during the early North-American trading session and recover a part of the overnight downfall to fresh multi-week lows.

The US dollar picked up some pace amid a sudden intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields and seemed rather unaffected by a slight disappointment from the second-tier US economic data released this Thursday.

From Canada, Wholesale Sales data and ADP report on private-sector employment details also fell short of market expectations. This coupled with mildly weaker tone surrounding oil prices undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and remained supportive.

Despite the supporting factors, the pair lacked any strong bullish conviction, indicating that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Some follow-through weakness below the 1.3100 handle will reaffirm the negative outlook and pave the way for further depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.312
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3234
Daily SMA50 1.3198
Daily SMA100 1.3232
Daily SMA200 1.3272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3176
Previous Daily Low 1.3102
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

