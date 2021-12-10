USD/CAD holds steady above 1.2700 mark as traders brace for US consumer inflation

- USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above the 1.2700 mark on Friday.
- An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside for the pair.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields extended some support to the greenback.
- Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and was last seen trading just above the 1.2700 mark.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the post-BoC bounce from the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or a three-week low and led to a range-bound action on Friday. A modest uptick in crude oil underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a headwind for the major. Worries that the imposition of fresh COVID-19 could dent fuel demand, however, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the black liquid.
On the other hand, the US dollar drew some support from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit the downside. Investors also seemed reluctant from placing aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US consumer inflation, which would influence the Fed's policy outlook.
The markets have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual Fed liftoff in May 2022 amid worries about the persistent rise in inflationary pressures. Hence, the latest US CPI report will be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's next policy move and strategy on interest rate hikes. This, in turn, will drive USD demand heading into the FOMC policy meeting on December 14-15 and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2686
|Daily SMA50
|1.254
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2722
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?