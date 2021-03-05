USD/CAD holds steady above 1.2650, awaits NFP for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD’s downside appears cushioned amid firmer US dollar.
- But the bulls lack follow though amid a rally in WTI prices.
- All eyes on the Canadian data and US NFP release for fresh directives.
USD/CAD is trying hard to hold the ground above 1.2650 in European trading, facing headwinds from the relentless rise in oil prices.
However, the US Treasury yields rally induced strength in the US dollar keeps the buying interest afloat around the spot, as it attempts a renewed uptick towards the 1.2700 level.
The Treasury yields extend its recent rally above the 1.50% level, thanks to the sell-off in the US bonds after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed concerns over the bond market rout while speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the bears fight for control as the US oil refreshes 14-month tops just shy of the $65-mark, which lends support to the resource-lined Loonie. The WTI barrel rallies hard on supply restraint by OPEC and its allies (OPEC+). The alliance agreed not to hike the oil output in April, thereby, rolling over the output cuts.
Attention now turns towards the all-important US NFP data for the next direction in the major. Note that the US private-sector jobs data published by the ADP last Wednesday failed to impress the markets. Also, US stimulus news and Canadian second-tier data will remain in focus, as investors continue to watch the oil price action.
USD/CAD: Technical outlook
“Repeated failures near the 1.2700 mark warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful positive move. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a convincing breakthrough the 100 pips trading range to confirm the pair’s near-term trajectory. On the flip side, a short-term ascending trend-line, currently around the 1.2600 mark should protect the immediate downside. FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2664
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2861
|Daily SMA200
|1.3113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support near 1.1950 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.