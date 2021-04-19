USD/CAD holds mild gains above 1.2500 ahead of Canadian budget

- USD/CAD eases from intraday top while consolidating Friday’s losses.
- WTI weakness, cautious sentiment ahead of Canadian budget, the first in two years, propel the pair.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid quiet trading, chatters over US Infrastructure spending, covid gain attention off-late.
Despite stepping back from the intraday top of 1.2518, USD/CAD prints 0.06% gains on a day while staying above the 1.2500 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair benefits from the recent weakness in oil prices as well as worries over the first Canadian budget in two years.
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is up for presenting her first budget at 20:00 GMT, speculations mount over the government’s stimulus and taxes during what is likely to be an election year. Amid these plays, Reuters came out with the news, depending upon anonymous sources, suggesting no wealth tax but duties for online platforms and e-commerce warehouses as well as digital services tax for Web giants. The news also mentioned, “C$100 billion in stimulus over three years to ‘jump-start’ an economic recovery” while also quoting Toronto Star as reporting C$12 billion in the budget to extend its main pandemic support measures.
On the other hand, WTI drops 0.33% intraday by the press time while staying below $63.00. Given the Canadian economy’s heavy reliance on oil exports, WTI moves have a direct correlation with the Canadian dollar.
It’s worth mentioning that a 0.30% loss on a day by the S&P 500 Futures and the US dollar index (DXY) bounce off a one-month low also favor the USD/CAD strength.
Behind the latest risk-off mood could be likely challenges for US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion aid packages as well as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears emanating from Europe and India. Additionally, the US-Russia and the Sino-American tussles are also likely to have weighed on market sentiment. On the contrary, speedy vaccinations in the UK and the US battle the bears.
Although Canadian budget updates will be the key for USD/CAD, other risk catalysts shouldn’t be ignored amid a light calendar on Monday.
Technical analysis
Following its failure to cross 50-day SMA, around 1.2590 by the press time, during the early month recovery, USD/CAD looks set to revisit February lows near 1.2470.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2513
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2562
|Daily SMA50
|1.2593
|Daily SMA100
|1.2684
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2559
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2494
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.